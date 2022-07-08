Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up On Mirzapur 3, Says The Audience Needs To Be Ready For Khatarnak Season

Pankaj Tripathi who is known for playing dreadful Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur is gearing up for the show's waited season 3. The actor recently opened up about the show and what fans should expect from the new season.

Ali Fazal Begins Prep For Mirzapur Season 3

For the unversed, Mirzapur is one of the hit Amazon Prime Video releases in India. Debuted in 2018, the show follows the family of gangsters and a new gang lord who stood against Kaleen Bhaiya after surviving through a lot of loss and betrayal. Season 2 ended with Guddu taking to the empty throne of Mirzapur and becoming king. While fans have been wondering what's next for the Tripathis, Pankaj Tripathi has warned fans to be ready for a very exciting new season.

Talking to Koimoi he said, "Tayar hojao bohot khatarnak script aane wali hai. Abhi puri sunne wala hoon to mujhe kuch idea nhi hai. Mera costume trial kal parso mein hoga ye bata sakta hoon. (Brave yourselves a 'khatarnak' script is on its way. I am yet to listen to it completely, so don't have an idea but I am doing my costume trials in the coming days. Can tell you that much)."

Kangana Ranaut Reminds Karan Johar Of Her Appearance On Koffee With Karan: Ghar Mein Ghuss Ke Maara Tha

Tripathi also said that he is excited to work with Gurmeet Singh who is one of his favourite directors. He also opened up about that Kaleen will be up to in season 3 and said, "Kaha jaega woh to pata nahi, writers decide karenge. Me to shooting par dhyan deta hoon. Na writing pr na post production pr. Mera kaam utna hi hai na, mera kaam bichme ata hai. Meri duty utni hi hai." (As for where the show goes, it is with the writers. I only focus on acting, not on writing or post production. That's my duty)."

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the show also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.