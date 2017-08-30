 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kavya Madhavan Is Madam, Says Pulsar Suni!

Kavya Madhavan, the actress is going through an extremely rough patch in her personal life, post husband Dileep's arrest. Now, Pulsar Suni, the main accused of actress abduction case, has made a shocking revelation about Kavya.

If Pulsar Suni's words have to be believed, the actress is the controversial queen 'Madam', who has been involved in the actress abduction case. Suni made the shocking revelation in front of the press, when he was brought to the CJM Court, Ernakulam.

Pulsar Suni aka Sunil Kumar had mentioned Kavya Madhavan's name several times, during the interrogation sections. Rumours were rife that either Kavya or her mother Shyamala Madhavan might be the person named as Madam, who is the master brain behind the actress abduction case.