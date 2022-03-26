Actress Assault Case: Kavya Madhavan Likely To Be Summoned By Probe Team

The team probing the sensational 2017 actress assault case is likely to serve a summon notice to Mollywood actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of the main accused, Dileep. Recently, the Kerala High Court had given the investigating team time until April 15 to complete the entire probe and therefore, chances are high that she might be called in for questioning along with a few other noted Malayalam celebrities. Dileep, who is currently facing a trial in the case has already been asked to appear before them.

In early March, the High Court had refused to stay the Crime Branch probe against the actor and others in the case for allegedly conspiring to do away with the officials investigating the actress assault case. It was director Balachandrakumar, also Dileep's former close associate, who disclosed through his media interactions that the actor and few of his relatives were conspiring to kill the police officials. However, the actor's counsel had argued that fresh allegations were being slapped against him as the agency was unable to find concrete evidence against him. Balachandrakumar was also questioned in connection with the case.

The main case was registered in February 2017, after a leading Malayalam actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Dileep was arrested after being accused as the key conspirator of the shocking incident. The actor is currently out on bail after spending two months in jail.

For women in distress or facing harassment, help available in India at the following helpline numbers: Central Social Welfare Board - Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.