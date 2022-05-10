Kavya Madhavan Grilled By Crime Branch On Actress Assault Case: Denies Her Involvement In The Conspiracy

Kavya
Madhavan,
the
popular
actress
and
wife
of
Dileep,
was
grilled
by
the
Crime
Branch
officials
on
the
2017
actress
abduction
case.
The
investigation
officials
interrogated
Kavya
at
Dileep's
Aluva
residence,
for
over
4
hours
on
Monday
(May
9,
2022).
Reportedly,
the
crime
branch
team
visited
the
actress
at
her
residence
for
questioning,
after
she
refused
to
visit
the
Aluva
Police
Club
for
the
probe.
Reportedly,
Kavya
Madhavan
was
quizzed
on
both
the
actress
assault
case
and
murder
conspiracy
against
the
investigation
officer
case,
and
she
denied
any
kind
of
involvement
in
both
the
cases.
However,
the
crime
branch
team
is
reportedly
planning
to
grill
Dileep's
wife
once
again,
very
soon.
As
per
the
reports,
there
are
some
solid
shreds
of
evidence
against
Kavya
Madhavan,
including
the
leaked
voice
clips
of
Dileep's
brother-in-law
Suraj,
which
were
leaked
online
a
couple
of
weeks
back.
The
statements
of
mail
accused
Pulsar
Suni
and
a
staff
member
of
Kavya's
boutique
Lakshya
have
prompted
the
crime
branch
team
to
grill
the
actress
once
again.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
'Madam'
to
whom
Pulsar
Suni
was
referring
during
the
probe,
is
Dileep's
wife.