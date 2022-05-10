Kavya Madhavan Grilled By Crime Branch On Actress Assault Case: Denies Her Involvement In The Conspiracy

Kavya Madhavan, the popular actress and wife of Dileep, was grilled by the Crime Branch officials on the 2017 actress abduction case. The investigation officials interrogated Kavya at Dileep's Aluva residence, for over 4 hours on Monday (May 9, 2022). Reportedly, the crime branch team visited the actress at her residence for questioning, after she refused to visit the Aluva Police Club for the probe.

Reportedly, Kavya Madhavan was quizzed on both the actress assault case and murder conspiracy against the investigation officer case, and she denied any kind of involvement in both the cases. However, the crime branch team is reportedly planning to grill Dileep's wife once again, very soon.

As per the reports, there are some solid shreds of evidence against Kavya Madhavan, including the leaked voice clips of Dileep's brother-in-law Suraj, which were leaked online a couple of weeks back. The statements of mail accused Pulsar Suni and a staff member of Kavya's boutique Lakshya have prompted the crime branch team to grill the actress once again. If the reports are to be believed, the 'Madam' to whom Pulsar Suni was referring during the probe, is Dileep's wife.