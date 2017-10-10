 »   »   » Parava All Set To Make A Mark In UAE/GCC!

Parava, the film which had hit the theatres in the month of September, has gone on to enter the list of the best movies of the year, so far. Directed by Soubin Shahir, Parava also has the presence of Dulquer Salmaan in a special role.

The debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir won rave reviews and it also set the box office on fire. Parava has already emerged as a huge blockbuster at the Kerala box office. Now, Parava is all set for a release in UAE/GCC regions.



Reportedly, Parava will hit the theatres in UAE/GCC on October 12, 2017. According to the reports, the film will be played in the theatres with English and Arabic subtitles. Well, Parava is sure to make a big mark at the UAE/GCC box office. Such is the amazing reviews that the film has been receiving.



Meanwhile, Parava is continuing its amazing run in Kerala. The film is still going strong in majority of the centres and the arrival of the new Malayalam movies haven't affected the film's run. Parava, by all means is a blockbuster and is sure to touch newer heights.