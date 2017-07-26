 »   »   » Pulimurugan 3D Kerala Box Office: 4 Days Collection Report

Pulimurugan, the Mohanlal starrer has made a grand comeback to the theatres recently, that too in the 3D format. Pulimurugan 3D, which was released on July 22, Saturday, has been performing extremely well at the Kerala box office.

Within the first 4 days of its release, the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of 68 Lakhs from the Kerala box office. Reportedly, Pulimurugan 3D has collected 21 Lakhs from the third and fourth days of its release, together.



The Mohanlal starrer had made a total gross collection of Rs. 19 Lakhs, which is a undoubtedly an impressive figure for a re-released movie. When it completed the first two days of its release, Pulimurugan 3D went on to collect Rs. 47 Lakhs.



The movie, which is directed by Vysakh and written and Udayakrishna, was supposed to hit the theaters by the beginning of 2017. But the release of the 3D version was delayed to some unexpected technical issues during the 3D works.



Pulimurugan, which is produced by Tomichan Mulakupadam, had emerged as the all-time highest grosser of Malayalam industry. The movie was also released in Tamil and Telugu languages, under the titles Pulimurugan and Manyam Puli, respectively.