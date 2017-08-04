 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited: Shruti Ramachandran Roped In For The Movie!

The shoot of Punyalan Private Limited, the much awaited sequel of Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's Punyalan Agarbathis, commenced on August 1, 2017.

Reportedly, Aju Varghese will reprise his character from the orginal. But, no confirmation was made regarding the leading lady of the movie. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, actress Shruti Ramachandran has been roped in to play the leading lady of the movie.



If reports are to be believed, the character Anu, the wife of Joy Thakkolkkaran (Jayasurya), in the prequel won't be present in Punyalan Private Limited. Anu was essayed by Nyla Usha in the prequel.



Going by the reports, it is to be unerstood that Shruti Ramachandran will be seen essaying a different role in the movie. Shruti Ramachandran was also a part of Pretham, which was jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's previous film together. The actress was most recently seen in the film Sunday Holiday, in which she had played an important role.



Punyalan Private Limited is being jointly produced by ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya. The film also marks the arrival of the new distribution company Punyalan Cinemas, jointly owned by Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya.