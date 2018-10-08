English
 Nazriya Nazim Will Next Be Seen In Fahadh Faasil's Much-awaited Movie!

Nazriya Nazim Will Next Be Seen In Fahadh Faasil's Much-awaited Movie!

By
    Nazriya Nazim had made a remarkable comeback to films after a gap of four years with the movie Koode, which had hit the theatres in the month of July. The movie had emerged as a big success and at the same time, Nazriya Nazim too received a lot of praises for her performance in the movie.

    Now, an official confirmation regarding Nazriya Nazim's next project as well has come out and the much-loved actress will be seen doing an important role in the upcoming big movie of her husband, Fahadh Faasil. Yes, we are talking about the film Trance, which is one among the much-awaited Malayalam movies.

    Nazriya Nazim Will Next Be Seen In Fahadh Faasils Much-awaited Movie!

    In a recent interview given to Times Of India, actor Fahadh Faasil himself had given a confirmation regarding Nazriya Nazim's association with this upcoming big project. "She almost gave up her career for four years to set up a home for me. I always tell her I would not have done that for anyone. My home is my world and I always try to be back home from the sets. She will be see in my next film, Trance", Fahadh Faasil was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

    Well, that indeed is a big news for the Malayalam film audiences. Trance is being directed by popular film-maker Anwar Rasheed and the movie is expected to come out in the theatres in the month of March 2018.

    Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya had previously worked together in the movie Bangalore Days, the Anjali Menon movie, which released back in the year 2014. Meanwhile, Nazriya Nazim was one among the producers of Fahadh Faasil's most recent blockbuster, Varathan.

    Read more about: nazriya nazim fahadh faasil
    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
