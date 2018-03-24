 »   »   » When Mohanlal Shared An Interesting Picture!

Related Articles
Mohanlal has given life to some of the most memorable characters in Malayalam movies. Over the years, he has immortalised some characters, which have an identity of their own and have transcended time to hold a place in the minds of the audiences, even now. Such is his ability to bring to the screen any kind of characters.
Among the superhit characters portrayed by Mohanlal like Vincent Gomas, Dr Sunny, Mangalasseri Neelakandan and many others, Aadu Thoma, the character from the film Spadikam holds a very special place in the hearts of the audiences. The fan following that this particular character holds is immense and is something beyond the comparisons.
Aadu Thoma – The Much Celebrated Character
Aadu Thoma is much celebrated for both the mass and class factors that the character holds. At the same time, the character Aadu Thoma has had some unique characteristics as well, especially in the aspects of style quotient.
The Trendsetter
Upon the release of the movie, the aviator glass went on to become a huge sensation among the masses. In fact, the film also had a dialogue where the character speaks about his brand new RayBan glass and the dialogue is still afresh in the minds of the audiences.
March 23, 2018
The Picture
Meanwhile, an interesting picture was doing the rounds on social media since the past few days where a RayBan glass is seen on a wall with twirled moustache sketched beneath it, which reminded the audiences about the character. This picture went on to gain wide attention and interestingly, Mohanlal too, shared the same through his Twitter page.
Mohanlal To Team Up With Bhadran Soon?
Popular film-maker Bhadran was the person who directed the film Spadikam. The combo of Bhadran and Mohanlal sparkled in the film and going by the reports, the director and film-maker will soon team up yet again for an upcoming movie. Let us wait for another gem of a movie from the magical combo.
Image Courtesy: Facebook