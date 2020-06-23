‘A’ First Look Poster Released; Lijo Pellissery To Venture Into An Unusual Project

After several speculations over Lijo Jose Pellissery's recent Facebook post, the super-talented director released the first look poster of his upcoming venture A today. In the conceptual poster, the title has been shown in magenta colour. He has also confirmed that the movie will go on floors from July 1.

Though the director has not revealed anything about the cast or theme, there are reports suggesting that actors Chemban Jose and Vinay Forrt will be essaying the lead roles in the movie. Well, the fans literally can't keep calm with the announcement of the director known for films Jallikattu, Ee.Ma.Yau, Amen and Angamaly Diaries among the others.

Recently, Lijo's cryptic post had garnered the attention of the netizens, wherein he wrote, "Njan Oru Cinema Pidikkan Pokuvada, Aaraada Thadayan (I am going to make a film, who would dare to stop me?) Well many thought that the post had something to do with his upcoming venture, probably titled Aaarada Thadayan. On the other side, a section of people wondered if it has anything to do with his verbal friction with film groups over the idea of re-starting film shoots. Earlier, Kerala Film Producers Association had decided to not shoot any new projects, citing the pending release of around 66 Malayalam movies.

Interestingly, his bizarre post had also invited memes and comments, resulting in Lijo clarifying that it was not a film title, but a decision. He wrote, "It is not a film title, it is a decision." Well, netizens were not ready to give up on this post too, as they generated several memes and sarcastic reactions to it.

