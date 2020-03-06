    For Quick Alerts
      Aadujeevitham: Here's An Update On The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer!

      Aadujeevitham, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starring survival drama which is directed by the senior filmmaker Blessy, is a truly special film in all aspects. The next schedule of the highly anticipated movie is about to start rolling in Algeria on March 16, Monday. Recently, the sources revealed some interesting details about the star cast of Aadujeevitham.

      As reported earlier, actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan and talented actress Aparna Balamurali have been roped in, to essay the pivotal roles in Aadujeevitham. As per the latest updates, both Vineeth and Aparna are not playing full-fledged characters, but are making cameo appearances in the Blessy directorial.

      Aadujeevitham: Heres An Update On The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

      The actor-filmmaker and young actress are expected to start shooting for their portions of the movie in May 2020, after the team completes the Algeria schedule of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Both Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali are sharing the screen with Prithviraj for the first time in their acting careers.

