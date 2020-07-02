Malayalam Cinema's Top Headlines Of June 2020: Sachy's Demise, Shamna Kasim Blackmailing Case & More

Sachy's Demise

Unarguably the most shocking news of June 2020. Sachy, the writer-filmmaker breathed his last on June 18, 2020. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum director was recovering from hip surgery but suffered a cardiac arrest on June 18 at night. Sachy's death has left family members, close friends, and fans equally heartbroken.

Shamna Kasim Blackmailing Case

Shamna Kasim, the popular actress-dancer made headlines after she filed complaints against a gang, alleging that they blackmailed her for money. The gang approached the actress's family on the pretext of marriage. A seven-member gang including the main accused Mohammed Sherif were arrested by the Kerala police, recently. The investigation team has also been questioning a few industry members, including actor Dharmajan Bolgatty.

Vaariyamkunnan Controversy

Vaariyamkunnan, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu project became a subject of controversy immediately after its launch, due to its sensitive theme. A group of netizens severely attacked the team, especially lead actor Prithviraj, alleging that they are trying to white-wash the character Vaariyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, one of the leaders of Malabar Mappila Lahala of 1921, with the project.

Ramees, the scriptwriter was also attacked for his extremely offensive social media posts. Following this, the scriptwriter decided to temporarily stay away from Vaariyamkunnan.

Lijo Jose Pellissery Declares Himself As An Independent Filmmaker

Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Jallikkattu director surprised his audiences and industry members, by announcing that he is an independent filmmaker. The talented director announced that he is not ready to stop making films in this time of the global pandemic, with a long social media post.