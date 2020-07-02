    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Malayalam Cinema's Top Headlines Of June 2020: Sachy's Demise, Shamna Kasim Blackmailing Case & More

      This lockdown period has been exceptionally tough for the world, and things are not different for the Malayalam film industry either. June 2020 was a highly eventful month for Malayalam cinema, with several unforeseen incidents happening. The saddest part of June 2020 was the untimely demise of Sachy, the highly talented writer-filmmaker.

      Apart from that, the industry witnessed several incidents including Shamna Kasim's blackmailing case, social media banter surrounding the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu project Vaariyamkunnan, Lijo Jose Pellissery's declaring himself as an independent filmmaker, and much more.

      Read Malayalam cinema's top headlines of June 2020, here...

      Sachy's Demise

      Unarguably the most shocking news of June 2020. Sachy, the writer-filmmaker breathed his last on June 18, 2020. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum director was recovering from hip surgery but suffered a cardiac arrest on June 18 at night. Sachy's death has left family members, close friends, and fans equally heartbroken.

      Shamna Kasim Blackmailing Case

      Shamna Kasim, the popular actress-dancer made headlines after she filed complaints against a gang, alleging that they blackmailed her for money. The gang approached the actress's family on the pretext of marriage. A seven-member gang including the main accused Mohammed Sherif were arrested by the Kerala police, recently. The investigation team has also been questioning a few industry members, including actor Dharmajan Bolgatty.

      Vaariyamkunnan Controversy

      Vaariyamkunnan, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu project became a subject of controversy immediately after its launch, due to its sensitive theme. A group of netizens severely attacked the team, especially lead actor Prithviraj, alleging that they are trying to white-wash the character Vaariyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, one of the leaders of Malabar Mappila Lahala of 1921, with the project.

      Ramees, the scriptwriter was also attacked for his extremely offensive social media posts. Following this, the scriptwriter decided to temporarily stay away from Vaariyamkunnan.

      Lijo Jose Pellissery Declares Himself As An Independent Filmmaker

      Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Jallikkattu director surprised his audiences and industry members, by announcing that he is an independent filmmaker. The talented director announced that he is not ready to stop making films in this time of the global pandemic, with a long social media post.

