'Ajith’s Kannaana Kanney Song From Viswasam Was Inspired From My Life', Says Bala

Recently, actor Bala took to social media to clean the air for his fans and followers about fake news doing the rounds about his second marriage. He lashed out at an entertainment portal that apparently published that the actor is getting hitched amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Discussing the mental struggle that he is going through amid the pandemic with such news and his father's health, the actor was seen warning people who spread fake news against him. He added that he cannot be fooled anymore, and won't allow people to make money by tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.

During the long talk on Facebook live, he also added that Thala Ajith's Kannaana Kanney song from Viswasam has been taken from his life. He added that the lyrics, dialogues, sequences and situations in the song have been inspired from his personal life. Bala also said that Ajith spoke to him over the phone for half an hour after the release of the film and apparently asked him to come-back to films and also said that he was thinking about the Big B actor while shooting for the song.

Thala has also apparently asked Bala to not open up about the latter's life to anyone. Bala added that his father, who is currently in Chennai has also advised him to not reveal the happenings of his life to people and let time unveil the truth.

For the unversed, the actor's marriage with singer Amrutha Suresh was a much-celebrated wedding. The duo approached the court in 2016 to end five years of marriage. They have a daughter named Avanthika who is currently living with Amrutha.

