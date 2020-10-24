Mamangam Star Prachi Tehlan & Hubby Rohit Saroha Make Their Mumbai Beach Visit Memorable With A Kiss

Indian basketball player turned actress Prachi Tehlan got married to beau Rohit Saroha on August 7, 2020, in Delhi. The actress started her career with Hindi TV show, Diya Aur Baati Hum, but she shot to fame with Malayalam film, Mamangam (2019), featuring Mammootty in the lead role. After the wedding, Prachi Tehlan and her husband Rohit Saroha have been enjoying their honeymoon.

She recently shared a romantic picture with the love of her life on Instagram. Prachi Tehlan captioned the snap, "I welcome myself to the world of PDA(Public Display of Affection)! And I am so loving and enjoying it!? Our first visit to a beach together.. our first trip to Mumbai together.. Our first 'macchi' together.. so even the picture had to be the very first and 'Perfect' in its own way! Isn't it U @rsaroha #couplegoals #togetherforever #love #soulmates."

In the photo, one can see Prachi and Rohit kissing each other on the beach in Mumbai. Well, they are indeed looking adorable together. Prachi wore a yellow dress while Rohit wore a checkered shirt. Notably, this moment is from their first visit to Mumbai's beach together.

Talking about their wedding, the couple had an intimate wedding in Delhi. Rohit donned an off-white sherwani while Prachi looked stunning in a traditional red ghagra-choli for their wedding. Meanwhile, the actress has also worked in a couple of Punjabi films- Arjan and Bilaras. On the other hand, Rohit Saroha is a Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist.

