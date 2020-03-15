Mammootty's Bilal: Lal Jr Is The New Addition To The Star Cast!

Bilal, the action thriller that features Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema in the titular role, is all set to go on floors in a week. If the latest reports are to be believed, popular young director Lal Jr aka Jean Paul Lal has joined the star cast of Bilal.

As per the updates, Lal Jr, who recently made his acting debut with the Arun Kumar Aravind project Underworld, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Mammootty starrer. Even though his character in the project has been kept under wraps, the rumour mills suggest that the actor-director might essay a character with negative shades.

Driving License, the last directorial venture of Lal Jr that featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of 2019. The actor-director has also earned a wide appreciation for his performance as the main antagonist in his debut project as an actor, Underworld.

If the reports are to be believed, Goodwill Entertainments, the renowned banner is bankrolling Bilal, which is directed by Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker. In that case, the Amal Neerad directorial will mark Mammootty's fourth collaboration with the production house, after the huge successes of 2016-released Kasaba, 2018-movie Abrahaminte Santhathikal, and recent blockbuster Shylock.

As per the latest updates, the Mammootty starrer which is a sequel to the 2007-released action thriller Big B, will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi and Kolkata. The team is said to be planning to take a break after finishing the Kochi schedule. After a short break, the second schedule of Bilal will begin in Kolkata, where the most crucial portion of the project will be shot.