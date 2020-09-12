Miya George Enters Wedlock In A Private Ceremony; See Pics!

Popular Malayalam actress Miya tied the knot with Ashwin Philip today (September 12, 2020), at St Mary's Basilica in Kochi.

The wedding is said to have been performed by following the COVID-19 lockdown protocols with only the immediate family members in attendance. The function, which started around 2.30 pm was solemnised by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. Following the event, a grand reception will be held at Kochi's leading hotel today.

Here're The Exclusive Pictures From The Wedding Ceremony

In the pictures that have gone viral from the wedding, the actress looks surreal as she wore a champagne colour high-neck sequined gown, designed by renowned designers of Label'M. She also incorporated a matching mask to go with the stunning attire. On the other hand, Ashwin wore a navy blue suit set with a cross brooch. Meanwhile, the fans and followers of the beautiful actress are completely in love with the duo, who look charming together. Along with them, several celebs too wished the newly-wed couple on their big day.

Miya got engaged to Ashwin at Pala's St Thomas Cathedral on August 25 in a low key ceremony. For those uninitiated, a 'Madhuram Veppu' ceremony was held yesterday (12 September 2020). A bridal shower, which was held a few days ago also made it to the headlines, thanks to a few snaps that went viral on social media.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Malayalam film Driving Licence along with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj. She will next be seen in Vikram's Cobra and Boban Samuel's Al Mallu.

