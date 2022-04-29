Miya George On Resuming Work And Experience Of Judging Popular TV Dance Show DKD

Miya George, popular Malayalam actress has carved a niche of her own with talent and hard work. Donning the role of a judge on the floor of popular TV dance show Dance Kerala Dance, she has now made a comeback after a break. Prasanna Sujith and Aishwarya Radhakrishnan are also on the judging panel of Dance Kerala Dance season 2 along with Miya. With a fresh and unique concept, the show has captivated the hearts of the audience within a short span of time. Recently the actress opened up about her experience of working with Zee Keralam's show, being a mother and professional life post the break.

• How does it feel to be back on television as a judge after a short gap?

Every day is a new experience, we learn little things from our surroundings. Being part of a dance reality show is fun and exciting as we get to see different acts. Dance is all about diversity and we get to see so many different dance forms on stage with unique techniques. Being a judge is fun but making the right decision is quite stressful. It's all about responsibilities, from choosing the right talent to taking the right decision about a performance.

• How are you balancing between motherhood and work?

I have always wanted to have a balance between professional and personal life. Working was always my priority and it will continue to be the same. Even during my pregnancy, I had been on screen. I restarted my work after a gap of 5 months post my delivery. Just like any other person from any profession would be doing, I also took the necessary break and resumed work. I'm happy that I have resumed work with Zee Keralam. I'm fortunate to have such great family support, who have always stood by my side taking care of my child. The reason I'm peacefully working is because I know my child is in safe hands. My family from both sides are always ready to look after my baby, for which I am always thankful towards them.

• What excites you about DKD?

We have an amazing team in DKD and that excites me the most. The co-judges, the hosts, and the contestants make the show very entertaining. The first season of the show was accepted wholeheartedly with a good viewership by the audience, the second season has a lot of expectations and excitement in store. I was very excited when I received the call for judging the show as Zee Keralam is the number one channel of Malayalam. Everybody in the show shares a good bond with each other and has a jovial atmosphere. We are all able to work calmly and stress free, as all of them have the same wavelength.

• How's your experience in DKD so far?

I have previously associated with Zee Keralam and have had wonderful experiences. I always look forward to working with them. This time as it's a reality show we have long schedules of work rather than short shoots. Yet again, I'm happy to be a part of Zee Keralam. There is a special charm for the channel, and this time the charm has doubled for DKD.

• About working with Zee Keralam

I have been associated with Zee Keralam right from their launch event. My first media appearance post my wedding was also with them. The team always takes care of us very well and makes us feel comfortable. I'm delighted to be associating with Zee Keralam and looking forward to many more to come.

• Can you tell us about the unique category of participants of DKD?

There are 3 categories of participants this time. The changes in the category refreshes us the most. It's very soothing to our eyes, heart and thoughts, watching a solo to a group or couple performance. Neither the judges nor the viewers will find a monotonous pattern in the performances. The dance forms are also very diverse, Classical, Contemporary, folk etc., are all incorporated perfectly to entertain the audience. All the contestants are extremely talented and I'm overjoyed to be a part of the show.

• How's the set and co-judges?

The set of the show is very huge. I have never been to any reality show that has such a huge colourful and vibrant set. The floor itself creates an impact on the performance. Be it the lighting, background or the LED screen everything elevates the contestant's performance.

Talking about the co judges, I have known Prasanna Master for years and we have worked together in the past. Aishwarya is also a very talented dancer- choreographer who has established herself in the North. I'm very happy to be working with this amazing crew.

The show is telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.