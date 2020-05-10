    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Did You Know? Mohanlal Named His Character From This Yesteryear Blockbuster!

      Mohanlal, the complete actor is best known for the unique touch he gives to every character he plays, with his exceptional acting skills. Interestingly, Mohanlal always makes sure to give a personal touch to his characters with some special inputs. Recently writer SN Swamy revealed how the actor himself named his character from this popular yesteryear blockbuster.

      According to SN Swamy, it was Mohanlal who named the central character of the yesteryear blockbuster Irupatham Noottandu, as Sagar Alias Jacky. Initially, the writer and director K Madhu had decided to name the central character Sagar and the alter identity, Jacky. Later, Mohanlal felt that the character should have a uniqueness, and modified the name as Sagar Alias Jacky by uniting both the names.

      Interestingly, the complete actor was totally confident that the named Sagar Alias Jacky will be an instant hit among the audiences and will be remembered for a very long time. Well, we must admit that Mohanlal's intuition was absolutely correct, as Sagar Alias Jacky still remains as one of the most popular characters in his career.

