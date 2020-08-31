Onam 2020: Mammootty, Mohanlal, And Others Wish The Fans And Followers!

The Keralites are celebrating the most-loved festival, Onam, today. Unlike the previous years, the excitement level is a bit lower for this Onam, as the world is fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala government has canceled all celebrations this year and has requested the public to stay and home and have a low-key Onam celebration this time. Coming to the Malayalam cinema, there are no theatrical releases this year, due to the lockdown. But, this has been compensated with the three direct OTT releases.

The popular faces of Malayalam and Indian film industries, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, and others wished their fans and followers on the special occasion, through their social media pages. Here is what the actors have to say...

Mammootty, the megastar wished his fans and followers a happy Onam, by posting a special video on his official social media pages. The Bilal actor requested the fans to find happiness in little things, and stay safe this Onam. He also added we should stand united to fight this deadly pandemic.

Mohanlal posted a special message on his official social media pages and wished his fans and followers a happy Onam. The superstar reminded the importance of social distancing and following the governments' safety guidelines amidst Onam celebrations, in his special message.

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor who shares a close bond with Kerala, wished all Mayalis a happy Onam through his official Twitter page.

Onam marks the beginning of prosperity and happiness for every Malayalee around the world. It is one festival that transcends its own connotations.



Priyappatta ellaavarkkum pon ona asamshakal.



May life become colourful and joyful again soon. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 31, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran's social media post