Prithviraj Sukumaran Pens Motivating Note As He Shares Throwback Picture From The Sets Of Nandanam

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors and directors of Mollywood. The actor with his impeccable performances and unconventional roles in films has proven that he is at the top of his game, and the fact that his name is taken after Superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty in Mollywood, only proves it.

Prithviraj's journey from a newbie to a Superstar is truly an inspirational tale that anyone would want to be a part of. Well today, the actor took to his social media handle to share a motivating note that would want one to take risks in life, and conquer the world with their success. Sharing his unrecognizable picture from the pooja ceremony of Nandanam, the actor wrote, "This photo was taken on the day of #Nandanam pooja. A good year or so before the film finally released (was my third release though it was my first film). I had no clue what life had in store for me in the coming years then."

As mentioned earlier in his interviews, the actor went on to say that all he knew was to be keep occupied himself during the summer break with Nandanam. He wrote, "All that I knew was that I got something to keep myself occupied during the summer break before going back to college. Never went back to college.. and that thing I got to keep myself occupied, well.. that occupies all that I am now. Sometimes.. you just have to trust the flow..coz these waters have a way of taking you to where you're meant to be!"

Well, the fans and followers of the actor are quite impressed with the inspirational post, which has now gone viral on internet. Interestingly, Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon has commented, 'Manu ettaaaa!', a phrase used by the female lead Navya Nair (as Balamani) in the movie Nandanam to address Prithviraj's character Manu Nandakumar.

Talking about Nandanam, the 2002 film directed, written and co-produced by Ranjith, received 2 Filmfare Awards (South) and 4 Kerala State Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in Blessy's survival drama Aadujeevitham. He is also a part of Gokulraj Baskar's untitled project, which marks India's first virtual production film.

