Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Negative For Voluntary COVID-19 Test, Shares Report On Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is currently under institutional quarantine after returning from Jordan, has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media handle to share the relieving news with his fans.

He wrote that he will be continuing the quarantine before returning home and asked his fans to stay safe amid the lockdown. "Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all", he wrote on Instagram. Well, the fans are happy with the news, as they showered the star with wishes in the comment section of the post.

Prithviraj along with 57 cast and crew members of Aadujeevitham recently returned from Jordan, after being stranded in the country while shooting for the upcoming big project Aadujeevitham. The actor along with the team flew to Kochi via Delhi from Amman by a repatriation flight. The effort was a part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission, to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. The Aadujeevitham team was shooting at the Wadi Rum desert in the Arab country.

The actor had earlier announced that in spite of all the challenges amid the lockdown, the crew had managed to complete the Jordan schedule. The film, based on the award-winning Malayalam novel Aaduvjeevitham, penned by Benyamin, is directed by Blessy. Produced by AG Abraham, the survival drama has Amala Paul essaying the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. AR Rahman will be composing the music for the highly-anticipated project of the year. The next schedule of the project will be shot in South Africa after the team analyses the Coronavirus condition.

Prithviraj is also expected to start the pre-production of his next directorial venture L2: Empuraan. The Mohanlal-starrer is the sequel to his 2019 blockbuster movie Lucifer.

Prithviraj's Mother Mallika Sukumaran Rescued Yet Again From Flash Flood

Prithviraj Sukumaran Accepts Dulquer Salmaan's 'Training Done' Challenge: Reveals His Transformation