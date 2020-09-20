RUMOUR HAS IT: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play A COP Once Again?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent has played some highly memorable police roles on the silver screen, in the past. Reportedly, the actor is reportedly all set to play the role of a cop, once again. If the reports are to be believed, Prithviraj will play a cop in his first direct-to-OTT project.

The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to be directed by the cinematographer-filmmaker Tanu Balak. The makers have recently revealed the casting call for the project, on social media platforms. The sources suggest that the project is being made as a direct-to-OTT film. The untitled project is produced by renowned cinematographer Jomon T John and editor Shameer Mohammed, under the banner Plan J Productions.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will emerge as the third production venture of the banner, after the blockbuster movie Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, and the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Soubin Shahir starrer, Irul. If things go as planned, lead actor Prithviraj and the rest of teh team members will announce the project officially, in a couple of days.