      Sufiyum Sujatayum Trailer Is All Set To Release Tomorrow On Amazon Prime Video

      Amazon Prime Video recently announced their upcoming film Sufiyum Sujatayum and are all set to release the trailer of the musical love story tomorrow. Amazon shared on their social media handles that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

      Sufiyum Sujatayum

      They tweeted, "Love in its truest form has no language or words 💖 Trailer out tomorrow!#SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime World Premiere on July 3 🎬@actor_jayasurya @aditiraohydari @VijaybabuFFH #NaranippuzhaShanavas #Sidhique @Hareeshkanaran #DevMohan #FridayFilmHouse @mjayachandran."

      The film stars Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari and is produced by Vijay Babu's production banner Friday Film House. The much-awaited love story is set for its world premiere on July 3, across 200+ countries and territories.

      Sufiyum Sujatayum To Exclusively Premiere On July 3 On Amazon Prime Video

