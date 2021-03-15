Drishyam 2: SS Rajamouli Reviews The Mohanlal Starrer, Sends Appreciation Message To Director Jeethu Joseph

Drishyam 2 has been in the news ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video. The family thriller had its direct-to-OTT release on February 19 and as expected, the film was indeed able to garner global attention. Mohanlal's acting chops, performances of other actors including Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan and Murali Gopy were highly appreciated along with the intriguing storyline, that did complete justice to its prequel, Drishyam.

Director Jeethu Joseph's film has now made it to the headlines for a big reason, which has left many in awe. Apparently, Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently pinged Jeethu and shared how much he loved the sequel. Revealing that the movie compelled him to re-watch Drishyam. The Baahubali director's text read, "Hi Jeethu, This is Rajamouli. Film Director..watched drishyam 2, few days back.. It lingered so much in my thoughts that I went back to watch drishyam first part (I only watched drishyam in Telugu when it released) I must say the direction, screenplay, editing, acting ..every craft is truly amazing.. but the writing is really something else..it is world standard."

Calling the 2013 film (Drishyam) a masterpiece, Rajamouli further added, "The first part itself is a masterpiece..for the second one..to come up with a storyline that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance. Hoping to see many more masterpieces from you."

Notably, the text was shared by Jeethu Jospeh on his Facebook page wherein he thanked Rajamouli for his review saying, "Thank you Rajamouli sir... I am honoured..you made my day." With the screenshot of Baahubali director's text going viral on social media,highly elated fans were also seen requesting the duo to collaborate for a big project.

Talking more about Drishyam 2, the film backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, entails the story of Georgekutty (played by Mohanlal) who hatches several plots to protect his family from the law and police, after his elder daughter commits a grave crime to defend herself from an assault.

