Kurup Box Office First Week (7 Days) Report: Crosses The Lifetime Collections Of Premam!

Kurup, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been staying strong at the box office, when it completes the first week (7 days) of its release. The crime thriller crossed the 50-Crore mark at the box office, within the first 4 days of its release. Interestingly, Kurup has now crossed the lifetime box office collection of Nivin Pauly-Alphonse Puthren duo's Premam.

Yes, you read it right. As per the latest updates from the trade experts, Kurup crossed the lifetime collections of Premam just within the first 6 days of its release. When it completes the first week at the theatres, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has already crossed the 70-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

So, it has been confirmed that Kurup will cross the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, in a couple of days. In that case, the Srinath Rajendran directorial will definitely emerge as the first-ever 100-Crore film in the career of its leading man-producer, Dulquer Salmaan.

As reported earlier, Kurup has crossed the collection records of Mohanlal's Lucifer at Saudi Arabia and Canada box office, thus emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film so far. Even though the UAE-GCC collections have witnessed a dip due to the working days, it is expected to have a raise from today, owing to the long weekend.

The rave reviews from both the audiences and critics and the word-of-mouth publicity have contributed towards the excellent box office performance of the Srinath Rajendran. Also, the brilliant marketing campaign of Kurup has definitely pushed the box office boundaries of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide market. Dulquer Salmaan, the leading man has definitely put forward his first step towards the superstardom with the brilliant box office performance of the movie.