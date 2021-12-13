Marakkar, Kurup And Kaaval To Stream On OTTs On THESE Dates!

Mohanlal's most talked-about film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is all set to stream online after almost 15 days of its theatrical release. The film directed by celebrated helmer Priyadarshan will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from December 17. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, the magnum opus will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Touted as the most expensive Mollywood film, Marakkar boasts of a star-studded cast with Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty, late actor Nedumudi Venu in key roles. The period drama is a biopic of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the first and greatest naval chief of India and his fight against the Portuguese invaders.

As for Kurup, Dulquer's latest release will be hitting Netflix very soon. Teasing audiences about the big release, Netflix India had recently tweeted, "Kurup is coming soon to Netflix and we're going to be watching it for the plot. No, really. But also ."

Considering Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali release on December 24, Kurup might hit the popular OTT platform this week. If reports are to be believed, the Dulquer-starrer will start streaming from December 19. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, the film based on India's most wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne and Bharath Srinivasan. Kurup graced the theatres on November 12.

Kaaval, the Suresh Gopi-led film is also releasing on Netflix. According to reports, the film will stream on the OTT platform from December 23. The entertainer directed by Nithin Renji Panicker has been winning hearts ever since its release in theatres on November 25. Renji Panicker, Evan Anil, Kannan Rajan, Sadiq and Muthumani are the supporting cast of the thriller.