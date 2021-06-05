Mammootty's CBI 5: Here Is A Major Update On The Technical Crew!

The much-awaited 5th installment of Mammootty's CBI Series, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5, is all set to start rolling soon. CBI 5 will have an official launch on the auspicious Chingal 1 day, which falls on August 17, 2021. Now, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed a major update on its technical crew.

As per the latest updates, young cinematographer Akhil George has joined the CBI 5 crew as the director of photography. The K Madhu directorial will mark Akhil's second collaboration with Mammootty, after the great success of the recently released horror thriller, The Priest.

The cinematographer has been receiving excellent reviews for his visuals in The Priest and the recently released Tovino Thomas-starrer, Kala. With Akhil George's addition to the technical crew, it is now confirmed that Mammootty's CBI 5 is going to be a one-of-its-kind experience when it comes to the technical aspects.

As reported earlier, talented musician Jakes Bejoy has been roped in to compose the music for CBI 5. Recently, the music director took to his social media pages and confirmed that the iconic CBI theme music is being recreated for the Mammootty project. Jakes Bejoy, who is all excited about the project, stated that it is indeed a privilege to recreate the iconic theme music, which was originally composed by the veteran musician Shyam.

The K Madhu directorial is written by SN Swami. Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are expected to reprise their respective roles from the original, in the 5th installment as well. Soubin Shahir, Asha Sarath, and Renji Panicker are the new additions to the star cast. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, Swargachithra.