Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bramam: Santhosh Narayanan Joins The Team!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is currently shooting for Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of the acclaimed Bollywood movie Andhadhun. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently progressing in Fort Kochi. As per the latest reports, popular Tamil musician Santhosh Narayanan has now joined the crew of the Ravi K Chandran directorial.

According to the latest reports, Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for Bhramam. In that case, the Andhadhun remake will mark Santhosh's first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran and his third outing in the Malayalam film industry. The team is expected to confirm the reports officially, very soon.

To the unversed, Santhosh Narayanan is all set to make his Malayalam debut with the upcoming Tovino Thomas project, Anweshippin Kandethum. He is also said to be roped in for the upcoming Dulquer Salmaan starring cop drama, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. But Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam is expected to hit the theatres first, considering the fact that the movie has already started rolling.

Coming to Bhramam, the much-awaited project will have Prithviraj Sukumaran reprising the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. Rashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas are playing the roles of Tabu and Radhika Apte from Andhadhun respectively, in the remake. Unni Mukundan and senior actor Shankar are playing the other key roles.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is expected to feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema including senior actor Shankar, Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi, and so on in the supporting roles. Sarath Balan has penned the script for the project. Director Ravi K Chandran himself handles the cinematography. The editing is handled by A Sreekar Prasad. Bhramam is bankrolled by the banner AP International.

