Aaraattu: This Veteran Actor To Play Mohanlal's Father; The Duo To Share The Screen After 39 Years!

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is currently under production. The shooting of the mass entertainer, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan is nearing its final stage. As per the latest reports, Aaraattu will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and the veteran actor Ravikumar, after a long gap of 39 years.

According to the latest updates, Ravikumar has been roped in to play the role of Mohanlal's father in the B Unnikrishnan directorial. Mohanlal and Ravikumar last shared the screen in the acclaimed film Madrasile Mon, which was released in 1982. Expectations are riding high on Aaraattu, as the project marks yet another collaboration of the senior actor with the superstar.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu. The movie revolves around the life of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaya Krishna, Aaraattu is an out and out mass entertainer that deserves a grand theatrical release. As per the reports, the Mohanlal starrer is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crore.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, the KGF fame actor plays the lead antagonist. Nedumudi Venu, Seema, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on appear in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu is expected to hit the theatres on Onam 2021.

