Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver; Mohanlal, Mahesh & Other South Celebs Pour In Wishes

It's indeed a proud moment for India. Mirabai Chanu has made history by bagging India's first silver medal in weightlifting in the history of Olympics. The 26-year-old has won the medal in the 49kg category. China's Hou Zhihui won gold medal with a total score of 210 in the women's 49kg weightlifting, while Indonesia's weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah clinched the bronze medal with 194 kg in total.

Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk event) to open the country's account at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (July 24). Well, this is India's first silver in weightlifting. The previous medal in weightlifting was a bronze bagged by Karnam Malleshwari in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

To congratulate Chanu on her big win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle to share a picture with the young athlete and tweeted, "Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020."

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Other Celebs Hail Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal Win

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kapil Sharma To Kiku Sharda, TV Celebs Congratulate Mirabai Chanu On Winning Silver Medal

Several netizens and celebrities from the south film industry including Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas have also expressed their excitement by sharing Chanu's picture with congratulatory notes.

Take a look

And here comes India with our very first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020! Proud of @mirabai_chanu who secured the silver medal for Weightlifting. Cheers to this moment of triumph! 🇮🇳#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hCc5L7xFyC — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 24, 2021

Off to a flying start! Huge congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on winning the silver for weightlifting at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The action has just begun! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/AYX0gLP38c — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2021