Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kapil Sharma To Kiku Sharda, TV Celebs Congratulate Mirabai Chanu On Winning Silver Medal

Tokyo Olympics 2020 kickstarted yesterday (July 23, 2021) with the grand opening ceremony. And today, India has got its first medal, thanks to Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. She has won the silver medal in the women's 49 kg category. Well, it is indeed a proud moment for India as many people including TV celebs pouring congratulatory messages on social media for her glorious victory. For the unversed, this is the second weightlifting medal at the Olympics overall, after Karnam Malleshwari, who won the bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

To congratulate Mirabai Chanu, many TV celebs took to their social media handle and penned some beautiful words for the Indian weightlifter.

Former actress and politician Smriti Irani tweeted, "What a great start for @WeAreTeamIndia at #Tokyo2020! Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning Second place medal and doing the Nation proud."

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "Proud of you @mirabai_chanu congratulations #TokyoOlympics2021."

Kiku Sharda tweeted, "great start congratulations @mirabai_chanu #TokyoOlympics2021."

Karenvir Bohra wrote, "Yahoo great going @mirabai_chanu #Tokyo2020 #jaihind."

Rajeev Khandelwal tweeted, "Salute #Mirabai_chanu #Cheers4India."

Aditya Narayan shared a picture of Mirabai Chanu on his Instagram story and wrote, "Proud of @mirabai_chanu for clinching a historic silver medal in weightlifting for India. #tokyoolympics2021."

Kritika Kamra, Pooja Banerjee, Deepika Chikhlia and others also congratulated Mirabai Chanu on their respective social media handles. Talking about her winning moment, the weightlifter told the media, "I am very happy, I have been dreaming of this for the past five years. I am very proud of myself right now. I did try for gold but even silver is a great achievement for me. I am very happy to win the first medal for India at these Games. I don't just belong to Manipur, I belong to the whole country."

