Veteran Photographer Sivan Passes Away At 89

The veteran photographer and filmmaker Sivan passed away. The 89-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram earlier today, due to a cardiac arrest. As per the reports, Sivan was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to age-related health complications.

Sivan, who had won the National Film Awards thrice, is best known as the first professional press photographer from Kerala. He had clicked the iconic stills of some of the most popular Indian leaders. He had also served as the still photographer in several iconic films including Chemmeen, the Ramu Karyat directed classic.

He found the highly popular Sivan Studios in Thiruvananthapuram in 1959. Sivan is survived by his sons cinematographer-filmmaker Santhosh Sivan, filmmakers Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan, and daughter Saritha Rajeev Udayabhanu.

Coming to Sivan's illustrious career, he had served as a still photographer in some of the most iconic films ever made in Malayalam cinema. Later, he kickstarted his journey as a filmmaker and directed several noted films including Yagam, Keshu, Swapnam, Abhayam, Kochu Kochu Mohangal, Oru Yathra, and others.