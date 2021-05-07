Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, And Santhosh Sivan Pose For A Picture; Netizens Are In Love!

Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, and Santhosh Sivan, one of the most loved actor-filmmaker-cinematographer trios of the Malayalam film industry. Recently, Priyadarshan shared a picture with Mohanlal and Santhosh, to the much excitement of the cine-goers. The picture has totally excited the netizens, who have been eagerly waiting for the trio to reunite for a project.

In the picture, Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, and Santhosh Sivan are seen chilling out, in all-black outfits. "I respect these two geniuses who did some great job with me," the senior filmmaker captioned the picture. The cine-goers expressed their excitement on seeing the golden trio together, in the comments section of Priyadarshan's post.

To the unversed, Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, and Santhosh Sivan have collaborated in 1996 for the cult classic period drama Kalapani. Santhosh Sivan has collaborated with Mohanlal for some of the finest films in his career including Iruvar and Vanaprastham. The cinematographer has joined hands with Priyadarshan for the Bollywood films Gardish and Rangrezz.

As we all know, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are all set to release their ambitious project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, for Onam 2021. The movie, which won the National film award for Best Feature Film, was originally supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020. However, it was postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Santhosh Sivan, on the other hand, is currently working with Mohanlal on the superstar's directorial debut, Barroz. In a recent interview given to a leading media, Santhosh had revealed that he was initially reluctant to take up the project but joined Barroz later only for his dear friend Mohanlal. The director-cinematographer duo's latest picture from the sets of the movie had taken social media by storm.