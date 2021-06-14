Santhosh Sivan And MT Vasudevan Nair To Team Up For A Netflix Project!

Santhosh Sivan, the veteran cinematographer is making a comeback to filmmaking, very soon. In a recent discussion held on the social media platform Clubhouse, Santhosh Sivan revealed that he is teaming up with the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair, for a project. The highly anticipated project is produced by the OTT giant, Netflix.

During the Clubhouse discussion, Santhosh Sivan revealed that his MT Vasudevan Nair-scripted project is titled Abhayam Thedi. According to the cinematographer-filmmaker, the project revolves around the life of a man who awaits his death. Santhosh Sivan also revealed that Siddique, the senior actor is playing the central character in the project.

However, he refrained from revealing more details of the project, which is the first independent Malayalam production of Netflix. However, the grapevine suggests that the Santhosh-MT project is a part of the upcoming Netflix anthology, which consists of 8 stories penned by the Jnanpith-winning writer. If the reports are to be believed, the anthology will depict 8 stories of MT Vasudevan Nair, which will be directed by the leading filmmakers.

Santhosh Sivan, who is all excited about teaming up with MT Vasudevan Nair, revealed that the project is a big challenge for him. The cinematographer feels that an OTT platform like Netflix is the best medium to reach international audiences, and offers a lot to explore.

Coming to Santhosh Sivan's filmmaking career, he is best known for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Anandabhadram, which has been considered as one of the finest dark fantasy films ever made Malayalam. The filmmaker's upcoming directorial venture Jack N Jill, which features Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead roles, is gearing up for its release.

MT Vasudevan Nair was originally supposed to team up with Mohanlal and filmmaker Shrikumar Menon for the film adaptation of his classic novel Randamoozham. However, the writer backed out from the project after the director failed to kickstart the project within the allowed contract period.