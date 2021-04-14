Vishu 2021: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, & Others Wish Their Fans And Followers

The Keralites across the world are celebrating Vishu today. Just like 2020, Vishu is restricted this year as well, owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, unlike last year, Malayalam cinema had its Vishu special theatrical releases in 2021. The cine-goers also got their share of 'Vishukaineettam' from the industry, in the form of teasers, and film updates.

The popular celebs of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, and others wished their fans and followers on social media. Here is what the actors have to say...

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema took to his official social media pages and shared a sketch of Vishu Kani, and wished his fans and followers.

Mohanlal

The complete actor shared a picture of his personal Vishu Kani on his official social media pages and wished the Keralites a Happy Vishu. Later, Mohanlal revealed the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Aaraattu, as a Vishu special treat for the fans.

Dulquer Salmaan

The charming actor shared a throwback picture from a Vishu special photoshoot on his official Facebook page and wished his fans and followers a Happy Vishu.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The multi-faceted talent wished his followers by sharing a throwback picture which he clicked for the Vishu special edition of a popular magazine, on his social media pages. Prithviraj Sukumaran also revealed a new poster of his next outing Kuruthi, on the special occasion.

Suresh Gopi

The action superstar wished all Malayalees in the world a Happy Vishu, and shared a special poster of his highly anticipated project Kaaval, on his social media pages.

Kunchacko Boban

The romantic hero of Mollywood took to his official social media pages and shared the official first look poster of his upcoming bi-lingual movie Ottu and wished his fans. The actor is co-starring with popular actor Arvind Swami in the movie.

Nivin Pauly

