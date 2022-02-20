Aaraattu Box Office 2 Days Worldwide Collection: The Mohanlal Film Slows Down

Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starrer had a massive release on February 18, Friday, after a long wait. The movie, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan has been receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. And, the latest reports suggest that Aaraattu has slowed down at the box office on its second day, owing to the reviews.

According to the trade experts, the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 9.5 Crore at the worldwide box office, within the first 2 days of its release. Even though Aaraattu is still delivering decent box office figures, it is definitely struggling to match up with the collections of Mohanlal's previous theatrical release.



As reported earlier, the Mohanlal starrer has made a total gross collection of around Rs. 6 Crore from the worldwide box office, on its Day 1 at theatres. Aaraattu has made a total gross collection of Rs. 3.85 Crore from the Kerala box office alone. The movie has made a net collection of Rs. 3.08 Crore, with a share of 1.79 Crore from the state.

However, Aaraattu is expected to witness a rise in the collection on its third day of release, as it is Sunday. The Mohanlal starrer is performing well at the UAE-GCC box office while compared to Kerala, the rest of India, and the rest of the world box office thanks to the superstar's massive fan base in the region. Aaraattu is struggling the most at the rest of India box office, as the movie had minimal pre-release hype.

The B Unnikrishnan directorial, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, Ramesh Kottayam, Johny Antony, Ashwin Kumar, Lukeman, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Aaraattu is bankrolled by RD Illuminations and MPM Group.