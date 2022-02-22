Aaraattu Box Office: Mohanlal Reveals The Worldwide Collection On Social Media

Aaraattu,
the
Mohanlal
starrer
hit
the
theatres
on
February
18,
2022,
as
the
superstar's
first
theatrical
release
of
the
year.
The
mass
entertainer,
which
is
directed
by
B
Unnikrishnan
has
been
receiving
mixed
reviews
from
both
the
audiences
and
critics.
However,
this
has
apparently
not
affected
the
performance
of
Aaraattu
at
the
box
office.
Mohanlal,
the
leading
man
of
Aaraattu
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
and
shared
a
brand
new
poster
of
the
movie
that
reveals
the
first
weekend
(3
days)
gross
collection.
According
to
the
complete
actor's
post,
the
B
Unnikrishnan
directorial
has
made
an
opening
weekend
collection
of
Rs.
17.80
Crore
from
the
worldwide
box
office.
Check
out
Mohanlal's
post
here:
With
the
new
social
media
post,
Mohanlal
has
finally
put
an
end
to
all
buzz
regarding
the
underperformance
of
Aaraattu
at
the
box
office.
It
is
a
fact
that
the
movie
was
struggling
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
two
days
of
its
release,
especially
in
the
rest
of
India
releasing
centers.
But,
the
Mohanlal
starrer
is
performing
extremely
well
at
the
overseas
centers,
especially
the
UAE-GCC
area.