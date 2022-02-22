Aaraattu Box Office: Mohanlal Reveals The Worldwide Collection On Social Media

Aaraattu, the Mohanlal starrer hit the theatres on February 18, 2022, as the superstar's first theatrical release of the year. The mass entertainer, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan has been receiving mixed reviews from both the audiences and critics. However, this has apparently not affected the performance of Aaraattu at the box office.

Mohanlal, the leading man of Aaraattu took to his official social media handles and shared a brand new poster of the movie that reveals the first weekend (3 days) gross collection. According to the complete actor's post, the B Unnikrishnan directorial has made an opening weekend collection of Rs. 17.80 Crore from the worldwide box office.

Check out Mohanlal's post here:

With the new social media post, Mohanlal has finally put an end to all buzz regarding the underperformance of Aaraattu at the box office. It is a fact that the movie was struggling at the box office in the first two days of its release, especially in the rest of India releasing centers. But, the Mohanlal starrer is performing extremely well at the overseas centers, especially the UAE-GCC area.