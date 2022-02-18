Aaraattu Twitter Review: Did The Mohanlal Starrer Live Up To Expectations?

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has finally been released. The B Unnikrishnan directorial has had a fantastic start with the full-house fan shows being held across Kerala. Aaraattu is expected to have a massive start at the box office and is expected to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Mohanlal's career.

The much-awaited project, which marks the superstar's fifth collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Uday Krishna. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician is making a cameo appearance in Aaraattu, thus making his onscreen debut in Malayalam cinema. Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the Mohanlal starrer.

Aaraattu, which is a complete mass entertainer, revolves around the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan, played by Mohanlal. Gopan visits a village in Palakkad for a special mission, and the film narrates where his journey leads him. As the teaser and trailer suggested, Aaraattu marks Mohanlal's comeback to his much-celebrated mass hero avathar, after a very long gap.

Here's what the Twitterati feel about Mohanlal's Aaraattu. Have a look...