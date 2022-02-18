Aaraattu Twitter Review: Did The Mohanlal Starrer Live Up To Expectations?
Aaraattu, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has finally been released. The B Unnikrishnan directorial has had a fantastic start with the full-house fan shows being held across Kerala. Aaraattu is expected to have a massive start at the box office and is expected to emerge as one of the biggest successes of Mohanlal's career.
The much-awaited project, which marks the superstar's fifth collaboration with director B Unnikrishnan, is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Uday Krishna. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician is making a cameo appearance in Aaraattu, thus making his onscreen debut in Malayalam cinema. Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the Mohanlal starrer.
Aaraattu, which is a complete mass entertainer, revolves around the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan, played by Mohanlal. Gopan visits a village in Palakkad for a special mission, and the film narrates where his journey leads him. As the teaser and trailer suggested, Aaraattu marks Mohanlal's comeback to his much-celebrated mass hero avathar, after a very long gap.
Aaraattu First Review Is Out: This Mohanlal Starrer Is For The Masses!
Aaraattu
Trailer:
Mohanlal
Sets
Social
Media
On
Fire
As
Neyyattinkara
Gopan!
Here's what the Twitterati feel about Mohanlal's Aaraattu. Have a look...
#Aaraattu from today..— AB George (@AbGeorge_) February 17, 2022
Record breaking release for a Mollywood film... All need a positive report 🤞#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/aeNu7Mc4mX
From Today ⚡️@Mohanlal #Aaraattu #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/iKkJDs1wLG— Mohanlal Fans North Wayanad (@MFCNorthWayanad) February 17, 2022
The wait is over !#Aaraattu from today !#Mohanlal @Mohanlal https://t.co/lzjINbq8fT— Lalettan Completeactor (@LCompleteactor) February 17, 2022
A PURE ONE MAN SHOW 🔥 @Mohanlal 🔥 #Aaraattu 🔥 #Mohanlal 👑 pic.twitter.com/Sp1pjhLhph— KINGSMAN (@KingsmanKQ2) February 17, 2022
അപ്പോ എങ്ങനാ പൊളിക്കുവല്ലെ 🔥😎#AaraattuDay 💃🥳#Mohanlal @Mohanlal #Aaraattu https://t.co/7AtDvaeZ9A— AKMFCWA THRISSUR DC ® (@AkmfcwaTCR) February 17, 2022