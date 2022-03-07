We The Women: Assault Survivor In Dileep Case Breaks Her Silence, Says She Will Fight Till End

The assault survivor of the 2017 actress abduction case aka Dileep case, aka Bhavana Menon, has finally broken her silence. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt as a part of the We The Women campaign, Bhavana finally revealed her identity and confirmed that she will fight till the end. The actress is now winning hearts with her brave move.

In the live interview with Barkha Dutt for the YouTube channel 'The Mojo Story', Bhavana Menon stated that her "dignity was shredded into million pieces." Ending her five-year-long silence, the actress revealed that there was a time when she just wanted to quit and lead a normal life, despite receiving unconditional support from her family and friends.

Bhavana Menon recalled how she was in a courtroom from morning to evening for 15 days in 2020, in the interview. According to the actress, it was those 15 days that prompted her to fight for justice, no matter what. Bhavana admitted that she had felt lonely despite having her husband, family, and friends by her side. She added that it was the sheer willpower that keeps her going.

In the interview, Bhavana Menon also revealed that she was denied work in the Malayalam film industry both before and after the assault happened. However, some of her close friends and well-wishers, including director Aashiq Abu, actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, directors Bhadran, Shaji Kailas, actor Jayasurya, writer-director Jinu Abraham have approached her with opportunities, several times.