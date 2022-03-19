Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Teaser: Mammootty & Lijo Jose Pellissery Promise A Unique Piece Of Cinema!

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, the highly anticipated project marks the first onscreen collaboration of megastar Mammootty and acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. The makers revealed the much-awaited Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam teaser, on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of International Sleep Day. The extremely promising teaser hints that Mammootty and Lijo Jose are teaming up for a unique film.

The 1.06 minutes long teaser of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam features a village from the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, where the entire population falls asleep in the afternoon time. The central character, played by Mammootty is also seen sleeping in the verandah of an old building. The exciting teaser has truly raised expectations over the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

The highly anticipated project will also mark the maiden venture of Mammootty's newly launched home banner, Mammootty Kampany. The megastar is making a comeback to film production with Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkan after a long gap with the movie. The project is bankrolled by Mammootty Company and director Lijo Jose Pellissery's home banner Amen Movie Monastery.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery himself has penned the story for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. S Hareesh has penned the screenplay and dialogues. Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar has handled the visualisation. If the reports are to be believed, the Mammootty-starrer will get a theatrical release during mid-2022.