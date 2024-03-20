Premalu Kerala Box Office Collection Update: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Still Going Strong!

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

Mammootty-Mahesh Narayanan Movie: Is Suresh Gopi Joining The Cast? Recent Talk Sparks Excitement!

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Kerala Box Office Collection Update

Premalu continues its triumphant streak in the Kerala box office, with a staggering 40-day gross collection of 57.40 crores, as reported by film industry tracker AB George. This rom-com, directed by Girish A. D., is still going strong in prime locations, showcasing its enduring popularity among audiences. With its engaging storyline and stellar performances by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, Premalu has captured the hearts of viewers and continues to draw crowds to theatres.

#Premalu 40 days Kerala gross collection — 57.40 CRORES 🔥🔥🔥



STILL GOING STRONG in prime Locs. pic.twitter.com/1HZ5EEzmG0 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 20, 2024

Premalu OTT Release Date And Platform

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" hit theatres on March 8, 2024, while the Tamil version was released on March 15th. Meanwhile, recent updates reveal that Disney Plus Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights for "Premalu," with digital streaming scheduled to begin on March 29.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M., Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others.

Thankamani OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Dileep's Movie Online

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.