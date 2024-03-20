Premalu Kerala Box Office Collection Update: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Still Going Strong!

Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Kerala
Box
Office
Collection
Update
Premalu
continues
its
triumphant
streak
in
the
Kerala
box
office,
with
a
staggering
40-day
gross
collection
of
57.40
crores,
as
reported
by
film
industry
tracker
AB
George.
This
rom-com,
directed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
is
still
going
strong
in
prime
locations,
showcasing
its
enduring
popularity
among
audiences.
With
its
engaging
storyline
and
stellar
performances
by
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju,
Premalu
has
captured
the
hearts
of
viewers
and
continues
to
draw
crowds
to
theatres.
#Premalu
40
days
Kerala
gross
collection
—
57.40
CRORES
🔥🔥🔥
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" hit
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
Meanwhile,
recent
updates
reveal
that
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
acquired
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu,"
with
digital
streaming
scheduled
to
begin
on
March
29.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 16:17 [IST]