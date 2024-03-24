Premalu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Surpasses ₹ 125 Crore Mark

Premalu
Box
Office
Collection:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Worldwide
Box
Office
Collection
Update
In
a
recent
revelation
by
film
industry
trackers,
Premalu
has
soared
past
the
coveted
125
crore
milestone
in
worldwide
gross
earnings,
solidifying
its
position
as
one
of
the
most
commercially
successful
ventures
in
Mollywood
history.
With
this
remarkable
achievement,
Premalu
joins
the
ranks
of
esteemed
Malayalam
blockbusters,
standing
alongside
top
earners
like
Manjummel
Boys,
'2018',
Pulimurugan,
and
Lucifer.
According
to
the
latest
data
provided
by
Friday
Matinee,
Manjummel
Boys
holds
the
crown
as
the
highest-grossing
Malayalam
film,
with
an
impressive
figure
of
208
crores
in
approximately
31
days.
'2018'
is
in
the
second
position
with
175.10
crores,
and
Pulimurugan
is
in
the
third
position
with
137.35
crores.
Premalu
is
in
the
fourth
position
with
126
crores,
approximately
in
44
days,
and
Lucifer
is
in
the
fifth
position
with
125.10
crores.
This
underscores
the
enduring
appeal
and
widespread
acclaim
garnered
by
these
movies,
marking
significant
milestones
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
Premalu
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" hit
theatres
on
March
8,
2024,
while
the
Tamil
version
was
released
on
March
15th.
Meanwhile,
recent
updates
reveal
that
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
has
acquired
the
OTT
rights
for
"Premalu,"
with
digital
streaming
scheduled
to
begin
on
March
29.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Althaf
Salim,
Shyam
Mohan
M.,
Akhila
Bhargavan,
Meenakshi
Raveendran,
Sangeeth
Prathap,
and
Shameer
Khan,
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.