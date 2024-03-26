Premalu Telugu States 18-Day Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Emerges As All-Time Record Grosser

Premalu
Box
Office
Collection:
Premalu,
a
Malayalam
rom-com
featuring
Naslen
and
Mamitha
Baiju
in
the
lead
roles,
was
released
in
theatres
on
February
9th.
The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
on
March
8,
2024,
and
the
Tamil-dubbed
version
hit
theatres
on
March
15,
2024.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
Telugu
States
Box
Office
Collection
Update
As
per
the
latest
figures
provided
by
film
industry
tracker
Friday
Matinee,
the
Telugu
states'
box
office
collection
for
the
film
"Premalu" stands
at
an
impressive
13.02
crores,
combining
both
the
Malayalam
and
Telugu
versions.
This
astounding
figure
has
solidified
its
position
as
an
all-time
record
grosser
among
Malayalam
films,
marking
its
status
as
a
blockbuster
success.
With
its
remarkable
performance,
"Premalu"
has
undoubtedly
captured
the
hearts
of
audiences,
cementing
its
place
in
the
annals
of
Indian
cinema.
Premalu
Cast
And
Crew
Premalu
features
a
cast
that
includes
Naslen
K.
Gafoor
as
Sachin
Santhosh,
Mamitha
Baiju
as
Reenu
Roy,
Mathew
Thomas
as
Thomas
(extended
cameo
appearance),
Shyam
Mohan
as
Aadhi,
Sangeeth
Prathap
as
Amal
Davis,
Akhila
Bhargavan
as
Karthika,
Meenakshi
Raveendran
as
Niharika
a.k.a.
"Wanderlust",
Althaf
Salim
as
Shobi
Sir,
Shameer
Khan
as
Subin,
Ranjith
Narayan
Kurup
as
Thomas'
Fried
Chicken
manager,
AR
Rajaganesh
as
Colleague,
K.S.
Prasad
as
Sachin's
father,
Gopu
Kesav
as
Reenu's
father,
Syam
Pushkaran
as
Pampa
Vaasan
(cameo
appearance),
among
others.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.