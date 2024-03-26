Premalu Telugu States 18-Day Box Office Collection: Naslen's Movie Emerges As All-Time Record Grosser

Premalu Box Office Collection: Premalu, a Malayalam rom-com featuring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on February 9th.

The Telugu-dubbed version of "Premalu" was released on March 8, 2024, and the Tamil-dubbed version hit theatres on March 15, 2024.

Helmed by Girish A. D., renowned for his work in "Thanneer Mathan Dinangal," "Premalu" is the fifth project produced by Bhavana Studios. This marks Girish's third directorial venture and his second collaboration with Naslen and Mamitha. It's worth mentioning that Naslen and Mamitha shared the screen before in Girish's second directorial, "Super Sharanya."

Premalu Telugu States Box Office Collection Update

As per the latest figures provided by film industry tracker Friday Matinee, the Telugu states' box office collection for the film "Premalu" stands at an impressive 13.02 crores, combining both the Malayalam and Telugu versions. This astounding figure has solidified its position as an all-time record grosser among Malayalam films, marking its status as a blockbuster success. With its remarkable performance, "Premalu" has undoubtedly captured the hearts of audiences, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.

Premalu Cast And Crew

Premalu features a cast that includes Naslen K. Gafoor as Sachin Santhosh, Mamitha Baiju as Reenu Roy, Mathew Thomas as Thomas (extended cameo appearance), Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis, Akhila Bhargavan as Karthika, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika a.k.a. "Wanderlust", Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas' Fried Chicken manager, AR Rajaganesh as Colleague, K.S. Prasad as Sachin's father, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan (cameo appearance), among others.

Described as a romantic comedy, Premalu boasts a script co-written by Gireesh and Kiran Josey. The film's technical crew includes Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor, and Vishnu Vijay as the music composer.