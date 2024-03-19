Premalu Telugu Box Office Collection 11 Days: Naslen And Mamitha Baiju's Movie Triumphs In AP-TS

The
Telugu-dubbed
version
of
"Premalu" was
released
on
March
8,
2024,
and
the
Tamil-dubbed
version
hit
theatres
on
March
15,
2024.
Helmed
by
Girish
A.
D.,
renowned
for
his
work
in
"Thanneer
Mathan
Dinangal,"
"Premalu" is
the
fifth
project
produced
by
Bhavana
Studios.
This
marks
Girish's
third
directorial
venture
and
his
second
collaboration
with
Naslen
and
Mamitha.
It's
worth
mentioning
that
Naslen
and
Mamitha
shared
the
screen
before
in
Girish's
second
directorial,
"Super
Sharanya."
Premalu
(Telugu)
continues
to
dominate
the
Andhra
Pradesh-Telangana
(AP-TS)
box
office,
as
reported
by
film
industry
tracker
Forum
Reelz.
On
its
11th
day
of
release,
the
romantic
comedy
raked
in
an
impressive
₹0.72
crore,
bringing
its
total
earnings
to
a
substantial
₹8.62
crore
over
the
span
of
11
days.
This
consistent
performance
underscores
the
film's
massive
appeal
and
enduring
popularity
among
audiences,
solidifying
its
position
as
a
box
office
success
in
the
AP-TS
region.
Described
as
a
romantic
comedy,
Premalu
boasts
a
script
co-written
by
Gireesh
and
Kiran
Josey.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Ajmal
Sabu
as
the
cinematographer,
Akash
Joseph
Varghese
as
the
editor,
and
Vishnu
Vijay
as
the
music
composer.