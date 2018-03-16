 »   »   » Ira Review: A Watchable Thriller With Good Dosage Of Commercial Elements!

Unni Mukundan As Rajiv

Unni Mukundan appears as Rajiv, the investigation officer. The role is safe in the hands of the actor and has come up with a matured performance, especially in the emotional sequences. More importantly, Unni Mukundan scores high yet again in his biggest plus point, the action sequences.



Gokul Suresh As Aryan

Gokul Suresh plays the role of Aryan, the young doctor who gets fabricated in a case. The youngster has put up a decent performance, especially in the romantic portions in the first half.



Leading Ladies

The film has two leading ladies. Miya George has played her part to perfection in a crucial role in the movie. Niranjana appears as Jennifer and the actress has done a neat job altogether.



Rest Of The Cast

Ira also features other prominent actors in important roles. Shankar Ramakrishnan makes a big impact with his performance. Alencier Ley has got a role, which is quite different from the ones that he has done in the recent past and the actor pulls it off with ease. Surprisingly, Lena was found to be just OK in her role. Pashanam Shaji's comedy failed to click at many of the portions.



Script & Direction

Ira is the debut venture of writer Naveen John and director Saiju SS. The story of the movie has everything in to qualify the tag of an engaging thriller and it is filled loads of twists and turns, especially in the latter half of the movie. The script of the film penned by Naveen John is well-layered at parts but some of the unnecessary sequences do play a spoilsport.



Saiju SS's making pattern suits the style of entertaining thrillers in Malayalam cinema. It isn't anything new or innovative but he follows all the textbook rules and meet the standards. The way in which he has unwrapped the twists and turns is promising and he has overcome some of the minor flaws of the script by keeping the audiences hooked with his presentation. At the same time, the film-maker in him fails to evenly pace the movie.



Other Departments

The music department has been handled by Gopi Sunder and it has to be said that the BGM of Ira is the most impressive aspect of the movie. The background score suits the mood of the movie perfectly well and it does lift some of the average sequences. The songs of the film are also good. Sudheer Surendran has done a good job with the cinematography of the movie. Editing by John Kutty is good but still, he could have used the scissors a bit more in the first half.

