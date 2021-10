Prithviraj Sukumaran today (October 4) dropped an intense video ahead of his upcoming crime thriller Bhramam's release. The video gives a further sneak peek into the high octane drama that the film promises to be. One can see a conversation around a cat paving its way ahead without anyone noticing.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam stars Prithviraj in the lead along with Mamtha Mohandas, Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles.

The movie will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 7 (Thursday)