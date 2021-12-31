Bro Daddy Teaser: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Reunite For A Fun Entertainer!

The highly anticipated official teaser of Bro Daddy, the upcoming Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project, is finally revealed. The promising teaser was revealed through the official social media handles of Mohanlal and actor-director Prithviraj today (December 31, 2021). The Bro Daddy teaser has totally impressed the audiences and has been going viral on social media.

The fun-filled teaser introduces the main characters of the movie, including John Kattadi, his son Eesho John Kattadi, Annamma, Anna, Kurian Malieakal, his wife Elsy Kurian, Dr. Samuel, Happy Pinto, Ammachi, and Cyril. From the teaser, it is evident that Bro Daddy revolves around the fun incidents that happen in the lives of Kattadi and Malieakal family members.

Mohanlal is playing the role of John Kattadi, while Meena appears as his wife Annamma. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Eesho John Kattadi, while Kalyani Priyadarshan essays the role of Anna. Lalu Alex and Kaniha are playing the roles of Kurian Malieakal and his wife Elsy Kurian. Jagadish, Soubin Shahir, Mallika Sukumaran, and Unni Mukundan appear as Dr. Samuel, Happy Pinto, Ammachi, and Cyril, respectively.

John Kattadi, the character played by Mohanlal is seen narrating the story of Kurian, who had loved Annamma during their college days, to Eesho. While Mohanlal appears as his energetic best and delivers some fun dialogues in the teaser, along with the other characters. Surprisingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has absolutely no dialogues in the teaser, and this has definitely increased the curiosity among the audiences.

Bro Daddy, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, also marks his second collaboration with superstar Mohanlal. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Deepak Dev has composed the songs and original score. Bro Daddy has been slated to get a direct OTT release on Disney + Hotstar. The release date is expected to be revealed soon.