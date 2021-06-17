Chirag Patil Gets A Special Treat From His Mother-In-Law On Jamai Sasthi Ceremony

Marathi actor Chirag Patil recently got a special treat from his mother-in-law Dr Ria Banerjee Ankola on the occasion of Jamai Sasthi. For the unversed, the Bengali festival is devoted to sons-in-law and celebrated with prayers of well-being and food. Hence, Chirag, who is husband of cricketer-actor Salil Ankola's daughter Sana Ankola, got to eat a hearty meal cooked by his mother-in-law on the occasion.

As per the rituals, Dr Ria blessed Chirag with a traditional pujo and fed him the first bite of a lavish Bengali meal that she made especially for him. She shared some amazing pictures and a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Happy Jamai shoshti dearest @iamchiragpatil. Abundance of blessings and lots of love always."

In the above pictures, one can see Chirag Patil enjoying the Jamai Sasthi food. His wife and mother-in-law are looking beautiful in traditional outfits. The actor told Times of India, "It was an amazing experience, normally in our house, we don't follow these traditions, but it was nice to do this for a change. My mom-in-law is Bengali and she did all the preparation and cooking, and the food was outstanding. I am lucky to have in-laws like them. I loved the Kosha Mangsho (the mutton) and of course the mithai."

Chirag Patil And His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Actor Taking Treatment And In Home Isolation

Actor Chirag Patil On 83 And Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Talking about Chirag Patil's wedding, the actor dated Sana Ankola for 10 years before marrying her in 2016. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter Riana. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Ranveer Singh-starrer '83. Notably, he will be playing the role of his cricketer-father Sandeep Patil in the film, which is directed by Kabir Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres, and the makers will announce its release date soon.