Har Har Mahadev Becomes The First Marathi Film To Be Released In Five Indian Languages

After multiple big announcements, Zee Studios announces its Marathi film Har Har Mahadev to be released in five Indian languages i.e. Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Talking about the announcement, Mangesh Kulkarni, Business Head of Marathi Films, Zee Studio said, "The work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is so great and honourable that it cannot be limited to just Maharashtra. The entire world talks about his war craft and great abilities. Today we are impressed by literature and stories from other languages and that is why we feel that our proud and impactful history should be presented to the world with similar emotion. Keeping this in mind we have decided to present Har Har Mahadev in five languages across the country."

Adding to this, he said, "Another speciality of the film is its VFX team. Many technicians who have worked in Hollywood projects have worked on this film including more than 400 technicians. "

The film will present the story of the dawn which came after 350 years. A historical reference to the formation of the Maratha empire after many battles. The film will bring the golden story of Swarajya, which is in the heart of the Marathi people.

The film is helmed by director Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande and produced by Zee Studios and Shree Ganesh Marketing and Films.

The film is slated to release on Diwali 2022.