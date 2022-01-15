Marathi Actress Mrunalini Jambhale Recalls Shocking Incident; Says ‘A Director Hit Me On My Head’

A few weeks ago, Marathi actresses like Annapurna Vitthal and Swati Bhadave revealed shocking incidents about the directors and co-stars who ill-treated them on the sets of their respective shows. And now, another Marathi actress claimed that the director of her film harassed her on the sets. Without naming the person, actress Mrunalini Jambhale told the Times of India that she was harassed by the director of the show and has also faced mental torture.

While speaking about facing mental torture on the sets of a TV show, Mrunalini Jambhale said, "I was a part of a TV show a few years ago. It is not like I want to recall those memories or incidents now, but I think as actors like Annapurna Tai and Swati Bhadave have shared their sides and spoke openly about this then why not me? Even though these shocking incidents happened to me a few years back, it does not mean that I have forgotten them. Whenever an actor faces harassment or reveals them, I still remember everything that had happened with me."

The actress also stated that the director would demean her for not having fluency in English. While revealing the shocking incident from the sets, Mrunalini Jambhale revealed that the director had hit her on her head. She said, "We were shooting for a scene and lights and everything were getting placed. The crew was setting lights. Usually, I never pick up phone calls amidst shoots but that day, I felt like answering the call. He screamed at me from behind and asked me to keep my phone down. Later, he came close to me and hit me on my head. Nobody intervened except for a few senior actors who supported me. That incident provoked me and I got into a verbal brawl with him. I am not saying that I am a great actor but the crew should treat every actor with dignity."

She further added that she filed a complaint against the show's director to the police and Mahila Aayog at that time. The show makers later threw him out of the show. Mrunalini Jambhale also feels that directors and producers target newcomers and take undue benefits from them. For the unversed, Mrunalini has featured in a TV show like Rang Maza Vegla and Marathi movies like Tujhi Majhi Love Story, Mulgi Lagnachi Aahe and so on.

